RTVE rollsout rtveplay+ across Europe

Spain’s public service broadcaster, RTVE, has launched its international OTT platform, rtveplay+, in Europe.

rtveplay+ houses series, cinema titles, documentaries, informative and entertainment content, as well as live channels, said the broadcaster.

The streaming service will be hosted on RTVE Play with access to content through a monthly or annual subscription. A seven-day free trial period will also be available to new users.

“RTVE wants this platform to constitute a springboard to make Spain’s thriving audiovisual industry known throughout the world,” RTVE said. “With this launch, RTVE extends its offer aimed at new audiences in Spanish and will allow successful formats to be projected to new related markets.”

The rtveplay+ European launch comes as part of the corporation’s internationalisation strategy.

“As highlighted at the time of its launch, rtveplay+ represents a very important step in the strategy to expand the reach of the best content on Spanish Television, overcoming territorial limitations and using all the resources that technology offers,” added the company.

The broadcaster also recently debuted its broadcasting flagship channel La 1 in Ultra High Definition (UHD) on the digital-terrestrial platform across the country, with a coverage of over 99% of the population. It becomes the world’s first broadcaster to transmit its main TV channel in Ultra High Definition on DTT covering its entire national territory.