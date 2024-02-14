NPAW: VOD engagement rises as smart TV use increases grip on viewing

Video-on-demand daily user engagement grew by 12% in 2023 for the first time in two years while growth in use of smart TV was another key trend, according to technology outfit NPAW’s 2023 Video Streaming Industry Report.

According to the report, the second half of 2023 consolidated an upward trend in daily user engagement for VOD and Linear TV, up 4% and 3% respectively.

Following two years of declines, the amount of time the average user spends watching content per day increased globally in 2023 by 12% for VOD and 4% for Linear TV content. NPAW said the shift might signal either an increase in consumption or a shift in the consumers’ attention toward a more selective number of platforms.

Episodic content continued to dominate as the primary type of VOD, capturing 67% of the total global playtime. However, movies saw a slight increase, accounting for 26% of all VOD minutes streamed in 2023.

The year saw improvements in Quality of Experience, with a global decrease of 38% in the buffering ratio. Some regions includinfg Asia experienced an 18% increase in average bitrate.

At the device level, big screens extended their dominance in total playtime by up to eight percentage points, driven by the growth of Smart TVs.

“ These findings underscore a significant year of renewal and growth for the streaming sector. The increase of up to 12% in daily playtime per user, coupled with tangible improvements in the Quality of Experience, highlights how the industry is consolidating and evolving to meet and exceed viewer expectations, said Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and co-founder of NPAW.

“As providers navigate this journey of optimization, leveraging deep end-user behavior and experience data will be crucial in capturing the attention and loyalty of consumers. Understanding the insights derived from NPAW’s 2023 Video Streaming Industry Report will play a pivotal role in shaping successful streaming strategies moving forward”. Vilaró added.