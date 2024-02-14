News

Museum TV and MyZen TV secure Austrian distribution with Simpli TV

SECOM Group-owned channels Museum TV and MyZen TV have debuted in Austria through a deal with digital-terrestrial operator Simpli TV.

Launched in 2013, the Simpli TV platform provides access to a wide range of channels.

MyZen TV 4K is meanwhile now also available in Switzerland on the Swisscom TV platform.

MyZen TV offers programming around well-being, health, beauty, cooking, home, garden, ecology, travel, and lifestyle changes Created in 2008, the channel is distributed in over 85 countries and celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

Museum TV is dedicated to visual art, with a catalogue of programmes covering fine arts, street art, comics, digital art, photography, video art, architecture, design, and more. The channel is distributed in over 55 countries worldwide and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The two channels are led by Nela Pavlouskova, CEO of the SECOM group’s pay TV channels.

 

