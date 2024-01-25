TF1 unveils UEFA Euros 2024 broadcasting plans

French commercial broadcaster TF1 has unveiled its broadcasting plans for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024, with the channel set to deliver free-to-air coverage of 25 games from the international football tournament.

In a deal with the UEFA, TF1 secured the broadcasting rights to 25 Euros games, including the majority of the French team’s matches.

The first 12 games on the broadcaster include the opening match between Germany and Scotland which kicks off on June 14, followed by the Serbia vs England on June 16 and Austria vs France on June 17. TF1 will also show matches for Portugal v Czech Republic, Croatia v Italy and France’s play-off place.

In addition, the broadcaster will air three rounds of the 16 matches, with first choice, the two quarter-finals and the first choice of semi-final.

In partnership with the French national team, TF1 will include coverage of the preparatory matches, Didier Deschamps revealing the list of players featuring in the competition, as well as exclusive interviews with French players and inside footage throughout the competition.

TF1 said its coverage of this year’s Euros will be extended across across its free newly-launched streaming service — TF1+.