Extreme E and Virgin Media Ireland extends broadcast deal

Extreme E has extended its broadcast partnership with Liberty Global-owned cabler Virgin Media Ireland through to 2026.

Extreme E and Virgin Media first signed its broadcasting agreement in 2021, the extended deal sees the all-electric motorsport tournament featuring on Virgin Media Television in Ireland for another two years.

The four edition of the racing series begins next month in Saudi Arabia, with the Desert X Prix. VMTV said it will broadcast all Extreme E races along with a variety of highlights shows from the competition.

Extreme E is currently shown by more than 90 broadcasters in over 200 territories worldwide. The sports body reported last year, coverage of the championship reached 135 million viewers in 2022, this is more than 30 per cent compared to its inaugural season in 2021.

“We are already into our fourth instalment of Extreme E and are thrilled to have Virgin Media Television extend their association with our championship,” said managing director of Extreme E, Ali Russell. “Extreme E and Virgin Media Television have worked together to provide Irish viewers with an action-packed, entertaining racing product from across the globe and it is great news that we will be continuing our journey together.”

Mick McCaffrey, head of news and sport at Virgin Media Television added: “We are delighted to continue showcasing Extreme E in Ireland. Virgin Media Television viewers have already enjoyed three seasons of fantastic racing action and we look forward to giving them a front row seat once more.”