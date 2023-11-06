Virgin Media O2 gives free access to Asian channels for Diwali

The UK’s Virgin Media O2 is giving free access to 15 Asian TV channels over the Diwali holiday.

From today until 20 November, Virgin Media TV customers will have access to 15 premium Asian TV channels, at no extra cost.

The channels included are part of Virgin Media’s Asian Mela bundle, which usually costs £12 per month and offers customers Indian films, dramas and comedy shows.

Customers can watch a range of shows on Sony TV HD including the return of Indian Idol, as well as the new series of Kaun Banega Crorepati with host Amitabh Bachchan and new elements introduced to the series including Shandaar Somvaar and Super Sundook.

Viewers will also be able to access a line-up of films and recentblockbusters across five dedicated movie channels, including Pathaan featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, as well as Gaslight which stars Sara Ali Khan as a wheelchair bound princess, both on Utsav Gold. Others include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Sony Max HD.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Diwali is such a special time of year for so many families to come together and celebrate, so to add to the celebrations, we are making 15 premium Asian TV channels available at no extra cost for our customers. This includes all the best programming and movies from India in HD as standard, with some shows completely exclusive to Virgin Media”.