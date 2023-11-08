Liberty Latin America acquires DISH Puerto Rico wireless assets

Liberty Latin America is to acquire US pay TV operator DISH’s mobile spectrum assets in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) and approximately 120,000 prepaid mobile subscribers in those markets in exchange for cash and international roaming credits.

The deal is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close next year.

The aggregate asset purchase price of US$256 million will be paid in four annual installments commencing on the closing date. Liberty Latin America expects to fund the transaction through local liquidity sources, including cash on hand, cash generated from operations, cash generated from asset sales, and/or revolving credit facilities.

The deal comes after DISH announced its Q3 numbers, with pay video subs declining in the US as Sling streaming gains failed to offset pay TV losses. The operator also lost wireless subscribers in the US.

Vivek Khemka, SVP, Liberty Latin America, said: “This transaction reinforces our commitment to Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) and showcases our intention to optimize service for our mobile customers. Upon completion of the spectrum acquisition, we will have valuable low, mid, and high band spectrum that will allow us to add more capacity, increase speeds, and further strengthen our leading 5G mobile network. We are also pleased to bring approximately 120,000 wireless subscribers to our business, which will increase our scale in the prepaid market and expand our sales channels.”

Tom Cullen, EVP of Corporate Development, DISH Network, said: “This transaction will enhance competition within the wireless market in Puerto Rico and the USVI, while providing DISH with additional capital to focus on our wireless business in the United States.”