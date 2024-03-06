Liberty Global appoints Severina Pascu in new role

Liberty Global has named Severina Pascu the newly created role of senior vice president, commercial and operations after stepping down as deputy CEO and chief consumer officer of the company’s Swiss subsidiary Sunrise in October.

Pascu will report directly to Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries, providing operating and commercial expertise in the management of the company’s core fixed-mobile convergence and venture activities.

Pascu and her team will also lead specific growth and operational improvement programmes in both the company’s consumer and business segments.

The chief first joined Liberty Global in 2007 as chief financial officer of UPC Romania and has since held a variety of leadership roles at the company. In 2018 Pascu was appointed at UPC Switzerland as CEO before moving to Virgin Media as CFO and deputy CEO in 2020.

Prior to Liberty Global, Pascu held stints at investment firm CAIB Romania and US telco Metromedia International.

Christoph Richartz and Stefan Fuchs succeeded Pascu as chief consumer officer for main brand Sunrise, and chief consumer officer for ‘flanker brands’ respectively.

After her departure from the Switzerland-based unit, Pascu continued to serve as a member of the executive leadership team at Liberty Global and worked closely with Fries.

Liberty Global said the creation of the new role will see no changes in the reporting structure of its operating CEOs at the country level.

Fries said: “Severina is a world-class operator and leader. Her strong focus on driving change will be instrumental in accelerating the execution of our in-market strategies and shaping our future success. I’m excited to work more closely with her as we implement our value creation strategies across the group.”