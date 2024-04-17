Charter launches low-cost skinny bundles on streaming app

US cable giant Charter Communications has launched two new low-cost streaming TV packages, Spectrum TV Stream and Spectrum Stream Latino, targeted at its Spectrum broadband customers. Spectrum TV Stream has over 90 live channels, including news and entertainment networks from The Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Spectrum Stream Latino contains over 45 Spanish-language channels, including entertainment and sports programming from Univision, Telemundo, beIN Sports en Español and Discovery en Español.

The launch of the new packages marks a departure for Charter, enabling it to compete more effectively for the custom of broadband-only customers interested in lower-cost TV packages. The launch of Spectrum TV Stream comes on the back of the cabler’s carriage deal battle with Disney last year, when Disney content disappeared from Charter’s Spectrum cable offering, in part over Disney’s practice of bundling ESPN in cable deals, enabling it to charge higher prices. The new streaming offering from Charter does not include ESPN. The cabler agreed late last year to offer ESPN+ as part of its Spectrum TV Select Plus package.

Spectrum TV Stream is available to Spectrum Internet customers for US$39.99 per month plus tax where applicable and features A&E, AMC, BBC America, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, Fox News, FX, Hallmark, HGTV, National Geographic, TCM, TLC, and in some markets, Spectrum News.

Spectrum Stream Latino will cost US$24.99 per month plus tax where applicable and can be purchased by Spectrum’s internet customers as a standalone video package or in a bundle with Spectrum TV Stream.

The package contains over 45 Spanish-language channels, including Bandamax, BeIN Sports en Español, Discovery en Español, Galavisión, Telemundo, TUDN, UniMás and Univision. Charter already offers a Spanish-language linear TV package, Mi Plan Latino.

Both packages also provide access to on-demand content nd are available through the Spectrum TV App on all supported mobile and connected devices, including Xumo Stream Box, iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs and computers via SpectrumTV.com.

“We are focused on creating more flexible, lower-cost video options for our customers that include a bundle of channels they want to watch. With Spectrum TV Stream and Stream Latino, our customers now have the option to choose high-value, internet-delivered streaming TV packages that include the most popular news and entertainment networks and Spanish-language programming,” said Sharon Peters, executive vice president, chief marketing officer for Charter.