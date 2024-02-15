Hong Kong’s Now TV launches addressable TV advertising service

PCCW-owned pay TV platform, Now TV, has launched an addressable TV advertising service to enable more precise advertising to its consumers.

The launch is the first of its kind in Hong Kong, according to the company. Leveraging the operator’s customer base, it is able to categorise users based on first-hand data such as programme preferences, interests, habits, and other authentic information. This enables Now TV to provide a more personalised viewing experience tailored to different user segments.

The advertising deployment technology integrates personalised commercials across more than 40 linear channels on Now TV.

Now TV’s advertising clients will have the flexibility to push different ads to specific customer segments based on the target of their advertising campaigns, driving customer engagement, said the company.

Bruce Lam, CEO, consumer, HKT, said, “This innovative technology empowers us to precisely target campaigns for enterprises, leveraging our extensive customer base and first-hand data. The initial results of the launch have been satisfactory, and we look forward to further expanding our advertising capabilities to drive even greater revenue growth.”

Derek Choi, managing director, consumer marketing & pay TV at HKT, said, “Committed to introducing state-of-the-art services to the market, our new offerings combine the strengths of traditional TV big screen commercials and digital marketing, providing advertisers with the flexibility to deliver targeted commercials to specific customer segments to enhance customer engagement, and, in turn, increase their advertising cost efficiency.”