BBC unveils cricket coverage schedule

The BBC has unveiled is broadcast plans for the upcoming cricket season, with the UK pubcaster kicking off coverage from this week.

Season highlights on the broadcaster includes white ball games for England men’s and women’s against Pakistan, Test tours by West Indies and Sri Lanka, New Zealand’s women facing England’s with a live BBC TV game at Lord’s and the return of Australia’s men for eight white ball games including the highly anticipated Old Trafford T20, which will be broadcast live on BBC TV.

The BBC will also broadcast 15 live games from the Hundred including the opening matches and finals day across TV, with all games available to listen to across BBC Sport. The Vitality County Championship taking place in the summer will air live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Whilst, the international crickets season begins on May 11 with England women’s opening ICC T20 match against Pakistan broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

In addition, BBC Sport will deliver live coverage of the England men’s ICC T20 series against Pakistan, along with the England women’s ICC T20 match against New Zealand from Lord’s. The England men’s T20 series against Pakistan and the England women’s ICC T20 match against New Zealand from Lord’s will also feature on TV.

Among other programming are The Hundred on July 23, with the opening women’s and men’s double header will broadcast live on BBC TV. BBC Sport will broadcast a total of 15 live games, with the finals day at Lord’s on August 18. The BBC highlights show Today at the Test will also be providing in-depth analysis on the matches.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport said: “After the thrilling Ashes summer last year, we have another feast of cricket to look forward to across the BBC, and our expert teams will once more deliver comprehensive coverage in style. We are so very pleased that Jonathan Agnew will continue to lead our outstanding TMS team. His brilliant commentary and presentation of this iconic programme are so central to its enduring success, and we look forward to Aggers continuing to make our cricket coverage special in the coming years.”