Intelsat partners with MVS Television & Caracol Television

Satellite operator Intelsat has signed broadcasting deals in Latin America with MVS Television in Mexico and Caracol Television in Colombia to manage the providers’ broadcast distribution services.

Under the agreement with MVS Television, Intelsat said it will send content to several of its Points of Presence (PoPs) where it enters the global media network for distribution. The operator then sends content via the IntelsatOne Fiber network to a teleport facility in Atlanta, US. The content is then uplinked to a video multiplexer platform on Intelsat 21 (IS-21) for distribution, according to the company. Disaster recovery uplink services are also included in the network.

Caracol Television, tapped Intelsat’s solution to expand its Spanish programming’s audience in Latin America and the USA, by using space capacity for Latin America and a managed service for the USA distribution.

Intelsat 21 (IS-21) is used to distribute Caracol’s national broadcast network in Colombia as well as for pan-regional distribution into the rest of Latin America. According to Intelsat, IS-21 is one of the premier cable neighborhoods providing services to the Americas. In aim to viewers in the US, Intelsat is downlinking Caracol’s content from IS-21 and will provide a managed service on its G-37 video multiplexer platform for distribution, with G-37 reaching over 99% of US cable subscribers, says the company.

“MVS is reinforcing our commitment to cutting-edge technological solutions for enhanced efficiency and adaptability in an ever-evolving market. This collaboration boosts our efficiency in distributing our TV channels across the American continent, ensuring excellence in our service through the high quality and availability of Intelsat services,” said Nancy Hernandez, MVS’s director of engineering.

“With Intelsat’s robust satellite infrastructure and extensive coverage, we can further expand our international footprint and deliver our compelling content to audiences across the Americas and beyond,” said Johanna Rueda, technical director at Caracol Televisión.