TelevisaUnivision taps LTN for IP-based distribution

Media technology and video transport solutions company, LTN, has been tapped by Spanish-language media and content provider, TelevisaUnivision, to migrate to IP-based video distribution.

TelevisaUnivision will leverage LTN’s fully managed, IP-based transmission solution – LTN Wave, to deliver its full portfolio of 17 broadcast networks and cable channels via IP-based distribution. The company’s catalogue of content consists of live news, sports, and entertainment content delivered to viewers across the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. According to TelevisaUnivision, it serves approximately 60% of Spanish language linear viewership across US and Mexican markets and operates the word’s largest dedicated Spanish language streaming service – ViX.

LTN Wave will provide TelevisaUnivision with greater flexibility, scale, and intelligence in live video distribution, according to the tech outfit. The company said the solution enables the delivery of channels with over 260 drops to local affiliate stations and MVPDs, while supporting distribution across OTT, FAST, and other digital platforms.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision will have SLA-backed ultra low latency delivery supported by end-to-end management to de-risk migration while streamlining operational and support workflows. As part of the transition, the company can explore a range of advanced capabilities including content replacement, ad enablement, blackout and rights management directly within the LTN network, says LTN.

“TelevisaUnivision has always pioneered emerging technologies to fuel long-term business objectives and better serve our growing audience,” said Ralf Jacob, EVP, global broadcast engineering at TelevisaUnivison. “We’ve driven a number of IP-first initiatives across our organisation to power more creativity and unlock more intelligent media distribution capabilities. LTN is a trusted leader and innovator in the shift to more flexible IP-based options, and we’re excited to embark on our next phase of growth with a future-ready IP technology roadmap.

“Major global media companies are realising that fully managed, IP-based transmission has arrived — and the time to shift is now,” said Chris Myers, EVP, chief revenue officer, LTN. “With the right partner, moving onto IP is a flexible, seamless transition that provides the necessary foundations to boost revenues and reach new audiences in a constantly evolving market. TelevisaUnivision is one of the most well-renowned media leaders in the world, and we’re excited to continue helping it embrace an IP-centric future that fuels business success.”