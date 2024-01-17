TelevisaUnivision to launch ad-supported ViX Premium streamer tier

US-based Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision is to join the growing ranks of providers of subscription streaming services to launch an ad-supported tier, with the debut of an ad-supported version of ViX Premium later this year.

TelevisaUnivision already providers a free, ad-supported version of ViX, ViX Gratis, which was launched in 2022 and reaches over 40 millin users in Spanish-language Americas. The company said this AVOD offering would continue, providing access to around 65,000 hours of content and 100 free channels.

ViX Premium with Ads will provide US subscribers with access to the service’s exclusive premium content, including original series and movies and live sports at a lower price point with what the company described as a moderate ad load.

ViX Premium features some 10,000 hours of premium content and 7,000 hours of live soccer on top of the content available on ViX Gratis.

TelevisaUnivision has yet to announce pricing for the new tier, but said this would be revealed in the coming months.

“Building on the success of our AVOD offering and our strong SVOD subscription growth, we are expanding access to our Premium offering with the new ViX Premium with Ads tier. This tier will provide U.S. subscribers with more options to enjoy the full offering of our original productions and live sports at a lower price point, further enhancing the accessibility to our service,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX at TelevisaUnivision.

“ViX Premium with Ads will extend the reach of our product to more consumers and create additional opportunities for brands to engage with our growing audience.”