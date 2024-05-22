Accedo powers ITVX launch on Sony PlayStation 4 and 5

Video solutions provider Accedo has been selected by UK broadcaster ITV to power the launch of its AVOD service ITVX on Sony PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles across the country.

ITVX is home to a mix of live linear programming, curated FAST channels, and an video-on-demand content including exclusive productions, dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy, reality shows and blockbuster films, among more.

According to the pubcaster, ITVX has more than 40 million registered users in the UK and saw total streaming hours go up by 16% during Q1.

The ad-funded free steaming service also offers a paid subscription tier – ITVX Premium.

The launch on Sony PlayStation consoles sees ITVX programming reach a broader audience, said Acceded.

The tech firm previously teamed up with ITV on the initial launch of ITVX in December 2022.

Huw Byrne Jones, streaming director of engineering (Core Experience), ITV, said: “Launching ITVX to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles supports ITV’s position as a leader in UK advertiser-funded streaming. Making ITVX more widely available will help us increase active users and create more value for advertisers. Accedo is a trusted partner, and has been instrumental in supporting ITV in bringing the ITVX service to this platform.”

Martin Sebelius, SVP EMEA and Latin America, Accedo, added: “The expansion of ITVX on to additional platforms will help ITV deliver its world-class programming to even more people, while also offering viewers more choice in ways to watch. This is important in today’s fragmented market where users are able to access content on an ever-expanding range of devices and platforms. Ensuring expansive reach is imperative in staying competitive and in aiding both user acquisition and retention strategies.”