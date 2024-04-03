ITVX gains 896m streams during record quarter

ITV‘s streaming platform, ITVX, earned 896 million streams during the first quarter, representing a 12% increase on Q1 the previous year, according to the UK public broadcaster.

In January ITVX attracted a total of 328 million streams, the platform’s biggest streaming month as of yet. During the month February streams were slightly behind, with ITVX securing 322 million. The streamer gained an additional 246 million in March to bring it to its overall total.

ITVX’s drama titles received a 273 million streams which is up by nearly a quarter from last year. The hit true drama series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, pulled 24 million streams on ITVX.

Sports also played a key role in delivering streaming growth across ITVX. The rugby tournament Six Nations was streamed over 16 million on the AVOD service, up by more than 3 million streams compared to last year.

Whilst the FA Cup quarter final between Manchester United and Liverpool brought 6.1 million streams for ITVX. The pubcaster said the game was the most streamed football match on ITV’s streaming service, excluding World Cup 2022 and Euros 2021 games.

Reality TV series Love Island All Stars collected 100 million streams, and Celebrity Big Brother gathered 17.5 million.

Factual format Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection was also ITVX’s most streamed factual entertainment title at 5.4 million.

ITV also recently reported its free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Oscars ceremony on March 10 drew 800,000 viewers and peaked at 1.1 million viewers. The broadcaster took over the rights of the prestigious film award ceremony from pay TV provider, Sky, which earned 270,000 viewers for its 2023 Oscar’s coverage.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV MD of streaming said: “We’ve seen an incredible quarter for ITVX, continuing to build on a record breaking month in January. The breadth and variety of our content means that we really do offer something for a wide range of viewers and the continuing success of ITVX is testament to the work the teams across sectors from editorial to technology have put in.”