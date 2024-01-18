ITV unveils Oscars 2024 programming, with dedicated FAST channel

The Oscars 2024 will be shown for the first time in nearly two decades on the free-to-air broadcaster ITV in the UK.

The award ceremony taking place on March 10 will air exclusively on linear channel ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX at GMT 10.30pm, with the UK pubcaster taking over coverage of the Academy Awards from former rights holder Sky. The Comcast owned pay TV operator had previously broadcasted the prestigious film award event for 20 years.

Presenter Jonathan Ross will front ITV’s Oscars coverage, with an one-off special show following the event’s 96th edition. The Oscars’ red carpet will also be live-streamed on ITVX ahead of the ceremony from GMT 9.30pm.

The next following day ITV1 will showcase highlights from the event starting at GMT 10.45pm. Oscars’ highlights will also feature on the ITVX pop up Oscars page for streaming from March 11. Both of which will remain available for viewers in the UK for up to three weeks.

The broadcaster has also announced it will launch a dedicated Oscars FAST channel on ITVX. The channel will feature previous Oscar-nominated films, including Monster’s Ball, Winter’s Bone, Adaptation, Bugsy Malone, Black Narcissus and Precious.

ITV will provide coverage on the Oscars nomination on January 23, with a livestream the Oscars nominations on ITVX which timings are yet to be announced.

There will also be a collection of Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films available to stream on ITVX such as Chicago, Flashdance, Ghost, Henry V, No Country For Old Men, Pulp Fiction and more.

All ITV1 Oscars content will be available on STV and STV Player in Scotland.