ITV to show Bahrain World Series of Darts and Dutch Masters

UK pubcaster ITV will broadcast the Bahrain World Series of Darts and Dutch Masters across its platforms.

Bahrain World Series of Darts will be live streamed on AVOD service ITVX on 18 and 19 January. Whilst the Dutch Masters event taking place on 26 and 27 January will be shown on ITV4.

Both events will see the teenage breakout star, Luke ‘the Nuke’ Littler compete, who featured in the recent PDC World Darts Championship. The final which saw Luke Humphries beat the 16-year-old attracted more than 4.8 million viewers on Sky Sports. It peaked at 3.71 million viewers, making it Sky Sport’s highest ever non-football peak.

ITV said Bahrain World Series of Darts and Dutch Masters will mark the first opportunity for the wider viewing public to see the darts sensation live in action on free to air television, with previous tournaments being broadcast on pay TV.

The Bahrain World Series of Darts and the Dutch Masters events are part of ITV’s portfolio of first-class sport events, which also includes Six Nations rugby, the Men’s UEFA European Championship, England Men football international qualifiers, Nations League and friendly matches, England Women football matches, the FA Cup, EFL highlights including the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy, La Liga, the Tour de France, the NFL, the Investec Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership Rugby and, in motorsport, Extreme E, British Touring Car Championships and MotoGP, SailGP, with additional major competitions in snooker and darts.