CNN names former CNN+ exec MacCallum to new digital role

CNN Worldwide has named Alex MacCallum as executive vice president of digital products and services, a new role focused on overseeing CNN’s digital products.

MacCallum joins from the Washington Post where she served as chief revenue officer overseeing subscriptions, partnerships and advertising.

She is returning to CNN after previously serving as global head of product for CNN Worldwide and general manager of CNN+ where she managed product, data, design, growth marketing and business operations.

At CNN the first time, MacCallum led cross-functional teams to the launch of CNN+, the news broadcaster’s direct-to-consumer streaming service that was shut down shortly after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022, as well as re-structured the core CNN.com product teams to better serve its users.

Before joining CNN, she spent eight years at The New York Times in various roles, including head of product for standalone products, a NYT portfolio that included Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, Audio and Kids, and as the founding masthead editor for audience in the newsroom. She was the founding product leader on NYT Cooking, leading the creation and growth of the product in partnership with editorial. She also spent time in the newsroom overseeing NYT Video.

Her appointment comes as new CNN boss Mark Thompson outlined his vision of the news broadcaster’s future in a memo to staff. Thompson’s vision is squarely focused on digital, with a recognition that many consumers now access new via their smartphone rather than TV, with morning consumption more important than primetime, and many accessing content via social media apps and with a preference for vertical video formats.

MaCallum’s first day at CNN will be March 4. She will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau.