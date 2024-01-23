ITVX taps ContentWise to power UX personalisation

UK free-to-air broadcaster ITV has tapped AI-powered company ContentWise, specialising in user experience automation and personalisation software, to enhance the UX personalisation of streaming platform ITVX.

The company’s machine learning platform, ContentWise UX Engine, was launched into production on ITVX in early November, 2023. The software is designed to analyse viewer behaviour, delivering relevant content recommendations to improve engagement and the overall viewing experience.

According to the company, ContentWise UX Engine integration with ITVX has generated double digit increases in conversion rates and saw a substantial lift in average watch time, compared to control groups on the previous recommendation system.

ITV reported earlier this month on New Year’s Day ITVX recorded 8 million streams and reached a total 3 billion streams since its launch at the end of 2022.

Deep Bagchee, chief product officer at ITV, said, “Since its launch just over a year ago, ITVX has been on an upwards trajectory in terms of content, viewers and technological advancements. We’re continually evolving to make sure that ITVX brings the best to viewers and working with ContentWise will ensure that they’re getting better recommendations and personalisation.”

Paolo Bozzola, CEO of ContentWise, added, “We’re excited to see the immediate, positive impact of our technology on ITVX and its key performance indicators. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for UX in the streaming industry.”