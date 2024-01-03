ITVX records 8 million streams on New Year’s Day

ITVX has reported on New Year’s Day it recorded 8 million streams, up by more than 44% compared to last year.

The premium streaming brand of the UK public service broadcaster ITV saw streams rise from last year by 2.5 million on January 1 2024.

Since launching in December 2022, replacing the former streaming service ITV Hub, ITVX reached 3 billion streams.

The free-to-air channel ITV1 also saw its audience grow by more than 10%, compared to New Year’s Day last year.

The pubcaster said Mr Bates vs the Post Office was the most watched programme across all channels on Monday with 3.9m views, beating The Tourist on BBC1 which reached 2.2m views. The drama series was streamed more than 1 million times in its first day alone, according to ITV.

Game show Jeopardy debuted on New Year’s Day with 2.2m. While, historical drama series The Winter King on ITVX has been streamed 5.7 million times since its launch too.