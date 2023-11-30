ITVX reaches more than 2.7bn streams and 40m registered users since launch

ITVX reports significant grow since launching last year, attracting more than 40 million registered users and recording over 2.7 billion streams.

ITV, the UK broadcaster behind the streaming service, revealed since it debut ITVX has been up year on year across all genres, with drama, sport and film more than doubled.

ITVX launched in late 2022 replacing the pubcaster’s former streaming destination, ITV Hub. The platform has since reached a milestone of one billion streams, it also saw 88% of viewers who watched a premier on ITVX went on to watch other content.

But, most notably ITVX coverage of the recently concluded Rugby World Cup 2023 attracted huge audiences for the platform. The global event was streamed 60 million times, up by 80% compared to ITV Hub’s coverage of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Elsewhere, ITV’s reality formats such as Love Island was streamed 340 million times, with Big Brother earning 38 million streams and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reaching over 20.5 million streams in the first week alone via ITVX.

Overall, 216 programmes available on ITVX were watched by a million or more views. With 200 million streams for eight out of the 11 months, according to ITV, prior to the launch of ITVX this only happened six times in six years.

ITV News delivered strong numbers for the streamer, with over 18.5 million ITVX streams. In 2024, ITVX will launch 12 regional news services which will house ITV’s regional news programmes, feature short form video-on-demand and ITVX exclusive regional reports.

The streaming platform will also expand its content library, with new ITVX exclusives, as well as Disney+ and FX originals joining the platform next year.

“As we approach the first year milestone of ITVX, it’s important to reflect on the runaway success of the service – and we’re just getting started,” said Rufus Radcliffe, MD of streaming. “2024 will see us focus on further increased distribution, even more and improved commercial opportunities, an abundance of regional news offerings and of course even more exclusive, fresh and exciting content for free. Happy 1st birthday ITVX.”