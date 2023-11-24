ITV signs deal with Disney Entertainment, with Disney+ and FX titles to land on ITVX

Disney+ and FX originals Extraordinary and Under The Banner Of Heaven are both heading to UK streamer ITVX, underlining the increasing rights flexibility from the Mouse House.

The deal with Disney Entertainment will see the first season of Extraordinary and Under The Banner Of Heaven become available on the commercial broadcaster’s streaming service ITVX and its free-to-air channel ITV2 in the first half of 2024.

The deal was negotiated by ITV’s head of content acquisitions, Sasha Breslau.

Under The Banner Of Heaven was created by Dustin Lance Black and stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The series was inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer and follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

Comedy series Extraordinary has been written by Emma Moran and is produced by BBC Studios-owned Sid Gentle Films. It is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, and Lee Morris and Charles Dawson.

The story explores a world where everyone develops a super power on their 18th birthday, except for the star’s lead.

Disney has been looking to squeeze more revenue out of its shows over the past year, with other Disney+ EMEA originals such as Nautilus also being sold to international buyers.