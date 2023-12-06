ITV extends upgrade of satellite broadcasts to HD

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is extending the upgrade of SD feeds on satellite to the Channel, Border Scotland, UTV and Wales regions.

The Channel and Border Scotland regions will be upgraded to HD on satellite on Tuesday 12 December, meaning that viewers in these regions as well as those in the UTV and Wales regions will need to upgrade to an HD satellite receiver to view correct ITV1 regional content, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe from Tuesday 9 January.

The changes are part of an upgrade to all-HD on satellite for ITV1 and other linear channels.

Flagship channel ITV1 viewers in the Channel and Border Scotland regions will be upgraded to HD on satellite on Tuesday 12 December, meaning that all regions in the country will support HD viewing for ITV1.

Most viewers with HD equipment will find their regional HD service at button 103 when the changes take place.

From 9 January, households with an SD-only satellite set-top box in Border Scotland, UTV, Wales and Channel will still receive ITV1 in but will need to upgrade to an HD satellite receiver to continue to see the correct regional news and other regional content ITV provides for those regions.

ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe will also no longer be available to viewers on SD-only boxes from Tuesday 9 January.