ITV to grow digital advertising business with increasing investment from “dozens of new advertisers”

ITV will introduce a raft of new to TV digital first-hand advertisers across ITVX following its recent move into digital advertising, reveals ITV exec.

Speaking at Connected TV Summit in London today, Jayesh Rajdev, controller of advanced advertising at ITV, said over the last three years “with the accuracy that we’re able to provide, down to postcode, geo-footprints, or really accurate audiences of known big shoppers. We are seeing dozens every month of new advertisers that have never invested with ITV before.”

He explained digital advertisers which have “saturated social video” are reaching out to the broadcaster for a “better-quality experience, with the accuracy of the signals, but also the measurements that we’re able to provide.”

In October ITV’s advertising unit AdLabs developed and launched the Automated Contextual Targeting (ACT) tool for advertisers, providing insights into moods, objects and moments in programmes they can use to fine-tune campaigns. The tool uses ACT uses AI technology to scan through every show across ITVX.

Rajdev said, “Its about how we grow the overall market of television by the implementation of data and programmatic technology to make it much easier for all types of advertisers to get their ads onto the big screen.”

The pubcaster also extended addressable advertising already been delivered by its AVOD service ITVX, across its linear channels in 2023.

Dan Cohen, director of product & advertising innovation at Sky, said the technology of today has enabled companies and content providers to deliver a more granular experience “when targeting from a context point of view”.

Leveraging PoC Live technology which scans thousands of hours of content, “we’re pulling out synopsis, we’re pulling out genre, we’re pulling out speed, we’re pulling out frame by frame movement, said Cohen.

He added,” So, we were able to pull something like 490, 000 ad words out of those 5, 000 hours of content. So, context you can do at such a great level, and now clearly, what you also need to do is deliver at a scale.”