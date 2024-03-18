NBCU ties with LiveRamp and Google to enhance ad service

NBC Universal (NBCU) has partnered with data specialist platform LiveRamp to implement Google Display & Video 360 Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR), to deliver a more personalised customer experience.

The solution enables NBCU to securely and privately reconcile their first-party data with marketers’ data.

Marketers can use LiveRamp’s enhanced clean room functionality to target customers with relevant ads on NBCU properties across mobile in-app and CTV without using third-party signals, said the company.

The partnership sees NBCU leverage the Authenticated Traffic Solution’s add-on PAIR module to collect user email addresses in an authenticated value exchange. LiveRamp’s data collaboration leverages the Google PAIR protocol to securely connect to the marketers’ data and ensuring that NBCUniversal and the marketer never see each other’s data.

LiveRamp is working with Display & Video 360, as well as global publishers and advertisers, on the rollout of PAIR.

NBCU will be one of the first major CTV providers live on PAIR later this quarter, according to the company.

“Helping our advertisers mitigate signal loss in their approaches is critical, but what makes this a transformative proposition is with Google and LiveRamp, we’re able to help marketers drive better results today,” said Ryan McConville, EVP, ad platforms & operations, NBCUniversal. “There’s no need to compromise between privacy and performance. In addition to improving performance, we’re excited to help our advertisers leverage this privacy-minded solution as the ecosystem continues to build towards one that is better for consumers.”