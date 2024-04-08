ITVX lands streaming rights to Serie A 2023/2024 season

UK free-to-air broadcaster ITV has struck the streaming rights to the Serie A matches from the current 2023/2024 season in a major new deal with the high-ranking Italian professional football league.

Per the agreement, eight matches in total will be live streamed on the pubcaster’s streaming platform ITVX until the end of the season.

Coverage of the football tournament got underway last weekend with the Empoli v Torino game; one Serie A match will be shown on ITVX each Saturday night at GMT 7.45pm.

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT joint sports broadcaster TNT Sports is the current rights-holder to all Serie A games in the UK, in addition with coverage across is sister streaming platform discovery+.

Upcoming matches include Bologna v Monza on April 13 and Verona v Udinese on April 20, with subsequent matches to be later announced.

The Italian competition adds to ITV’s football potfolio which includes England Women’s qualifiers and friendlies, UEFA EURO 2024, the FA Cup, EFL highlights, Carabao Cup and Spain’s La Liga.

The broadcaster signed a three season deal with La Liga before the end of 2023 which kicked off in January. The Spanish football league is being aired on ITV, ITV4 and ITVX, with the contracr including coverage of 10 matches per season.

During the first quarter, ITVX earned 896 million streams, representing a 12% increase on Q1 the previous year and in January alone the AVOD platform attracted a total of 328 million streams. ITV said its sport coverage drove streaming number, with FA Cup quarter final between Manchester United and Liverpool gaining 6.1 million streams for ITVX. The PSB said the game was the most streamed football match on the streaming service as of yet, excluding the World Cup 2022 and Euros 2021 games.