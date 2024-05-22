Joymo powers WBSC Europe OTT platform

Streaming platform Joymo has been selected by the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe (WBSC Europe) as the exclusive provider of its owned and operated OTT streaming services.

Per the partnership, Joymo has developed and built a new digital content platform baseballeurope.tv which is now live and will broadcast baseball, softball, and baseball5 major European events to subscribers.

Joymo enables rights holders to create their own IP by broadcasting their valuable content direct-to-consumers via Joymo’s OTT streaming platform.

WBSC Europe is the confederation for baseball and softball in Europe, including governance of all European level National Teams and Club competitions. It organises over 20 championships and cups per year, which the vast majority will be streamed on the Joymo-powered service.

More than 700 games will be available to subscribers in the first year of baseballeurope.tv with bespoke tournament passes available from €14.99 and the option to purchase single games on a pay-per-view basis. The newly-created Baseball European Champions Cup kicked off programming on May 15.

WBSC Europe president, Kruno Karin, said: “This is a significant moment for our sports and WBSC Europe. In order to grow our games, we know that we have to provide more access to quality live content and the partnership with Joymo enables us to do that on a global basis. Our investment elevates the production of our events dramatically and creates a true digital home for the sport which should excite baseball and softball fans everywhere.”

“We are delighted that Joymo’s technical expertise and experience in developing bespoke digital streaming solutions has been recognised by WBSC Europe,” said Mike Emery, CEO at Joymo.“We have worked hand-in-hand with WBSC Europe to develop the baseballeurope.tv platform and we will continue to be a strategic support to ensure high quality streams are delivered, and more fans are reached than ever before, powering the growth of the sport for generations to come,” Emery added.