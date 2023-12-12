World Archery taps Joymo to launch dedicated OTT platform

International federation for the sport of archery, World Archery, has tapped Joymo to launch its online streaming platform archery+ and the digital broadcast of its marquee events.

Under the multi-year deal, the live sports streaming provider will develop and build a brand new archery.tv product. Powered by Joymo, the streaming service will broadcast the archery’s biggest events to subscribers worldwide.

World Archery will exclusively stream marquee events such as Hyundai Archery World Cup, the Hyundai World Archery Championships and major regional tournaments on archery+.

The streaming hub will also host features, documentaries, educational resources and other exclusive content developed by World Archery, including qualification events for Paris 2024 Olympics and exclusive content from the tournament.

Content from the ongoing Indoor Archery World Series will be free to access for registered archery+ users. This includes the Taipei Open, with finals streaming on 10 December.

archery+ offers an annual subscription at a cost of €49.99, with pay-per-view event passes also be available. Live archery content will still be available to watch through World Archery’s international broadcast partners.

Commenting on the agreement, World Archery secretary general, Tom Dielen, said: “We’re partnering with Joymo to create a video hub for archery’s large catalogue of event and feature content, which will now be available in one location to every fan worldwide. Not only will this partnership make the sport easier to access but also allow us to invest additional resources into live production, engaging series and exciting new formats.”

Hannah Griffiths, VP of Content Acquisition & Partnerships at Joymo, said: “.This is exactly the type of full-cycle relationship that Joymo thrives on; creating and managing the product but also acquiring top-tier rights so that we are best positioned to support our partners in the long-term growth of their platforms.”