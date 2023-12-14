Genius Sports to deliver FIBA with AI-powered technology

FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, has extended its partnership with Genius Sports through to 2025, with US sports streaming tech specialist to enhance FIBA’s data and video delivery during live game plays.

Genius Sports will deliver computer vision technology and AI-powered capabilities to FIBA Leagues and National Federations worldwide from 2025 to 2035. The new technology will provide an unified, connected solution to automate and synchronise the collection of live game statistics and video production with advanced player tracking, according to the basketball body.

Genius Sports’ optical system is designed to read and understand live game plays and predict outcomes in real-time, turning live data and video into actionable game insights.

Leagues and National Federations will also have access to an AI-powered automated player tracking system. It will also provide users access to a suite of coaching tools and analytics, automated officiating, and broadcast augmentation tools.

The two cooperation’s have worked together since 2004, mostly notably on the FIBA LiveStats and FIBA Organizer. The new agreement will see Genius Sports become FIBA’s Official Data & Video Capture and Production Partner as well as the governing body’s Official Innovation & Technology Services Partner from 2025 for a 10-year term.

“For almost 20 years, FIBA and Genius Sports have joined forces in developing the most innovative tools for Leagues and National Federations across all levels of basketball,” said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis. “Through this automated solution, our objective is to assist National Federations and Leagues to increase their reach and revenue and at the same time, reduce costs.”

Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports, added: “Powered by our unique AI-driven system, Leagues and National Federations at all levels of basketball will be able to automate data and video collection and utilize the highest quality player and team tracking data.”