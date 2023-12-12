Sandbox apps lands on Middle East-based Tamatem

UK-based education publishing outfit Sandbox has launched its gaming and entertainment apps in the Middle East via mobile developer and distribution platform Tamatem.

Sandbox’s recently launched PlayKids+ will debut first on Tamatem Plus. The app is aimed at children aged 2 – 12 , with a adaptive UI and featured content based on the child’s age.

The gaming product houses over 1000 videos, as well as 150 games and music. The company has also recently localised over 500 episodes of its catalogue of licensed and original content in Arabic language.

Sandbox said the Middle East launch will provide a seamless payment-option to the large part of the Arab population that is currently underbanked with no access to a credit or debit card.

PlayKids+ will be available to purchase via the Tamatam Plus Store. Users will also be able to buy and redeem voucher codes for either $3 monthly, or $25 annual codes.

Shan Eisenberg, chief commercial officer of Sandbox Group, says: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with a leading gaming platform like Tamatem, in a first launch in MENA which is a strategic growth region for Sandbox Group. We strongly believe smart games are the perfect complement to ‘gaming for gamers’ products offered by telcos and entertainment platforms, as they address new demographics, generate new revenue, all the while bringing to life ESG agendas.”

Faisal Al Bitar, managing director of Tamatem Plus, says: “Our Partnership with Sandbox Group marks the start of an exciting journey as we assist them in accessing the MENA market and exploring new markets through the Tamatem Plus Store. By onboarding on Tamatem Plus, users will have the convenience of purchasing subscriptions to Sandbox’s products using their preferred local payment methods, with access to a wide network of more than 35 alternative payment methods across 11 countries.”