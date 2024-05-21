Google rolls out new version of Android TV

Google is to roll out an updated version of its Android TV OS incorporating Android 14 over the coming months.

The first major update to the OS for two years, introduced at the Google I/O event, sees the addition of picture-in-picture for streaming, smart home and video conferencing apps.

The picture-in-picture mode is supported on qualifying Android 14 TV models. Where picture-in-picture is available, users could, for example view a videoconferencing stream or a home security camera stream in a corner of the main TV image.

The Android TV 14 release promises “a snappier, more responsive TV experience” according to a blog by Shobana Radhakrishnan, senior director of engineering, Google TV, and Paul Lammertsma, developer relations engineer.

Google has also added new energy saving modes, designed to reduce a TV’s standby power consumption.

Other new features include color correction, enhanced text options, and improved navigation for users, which can all be toggled on or off using remote shortcuts.

Google is also debuting a beta version of Compose for TV, with an update of developer tools in Android Studio.

For users, AI is being tapped to provide features including descriptions of content on the home screen of Google TV where these are not available from other sources.

According to Google, Android TV OS now reaches 220 million monthly active devices, a 47% year-on-year increase.