Barb seeking solutions for return-path data from CTVs and set-tops

UK audience research body Barb has issued the final part of its invitation to tender for the next iteration of its audience measurement service, which aims to extend Barb’s integration of big data and panel data.

Earlier, this month Barb shared an invitation to tender for the methodology, data processing and delivery component of the new version of the service.

For this second invitation Barb is looking for contractors to provide sources of TV viewing data that can enhance its panel data.

As part of Barb’s strategic priorities this year, which include enhancing core services through increased investment, it aims to synthesise data available from suppliers with evolving data requirements from subscribers.

The new version, Barb Panel Plus, seeks to tap return-path data and it is this element that this second component of the ITT is looking to address. This initiative builds on Barb’s strategy of combining panel data with census data from Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) players. This established part of Barb’s daily-audience reporting is known as Dovetail Fusion.

Return-path data will include TV viewing data from Connected TVs and set-top boxes. Barb is also interested in data that can be sourced through connected TV sets that operate in accordance with the HbbTV standard.

Those looking to submit a tender need to inform Barb by May 29 2024. The deadline for proposal submissions is July 12.

Caroline Baxter, COO at Barb said: “For this second component of the ITT, we are seeking sources of return-path data that cover as much of the UK population as possible, as many linear viewing types as possible​ and one that does not have a bias towards certain channels or viewing behaviours​.”