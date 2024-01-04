Premiership Rugby’s TV coverage draws 1.8m viewers

The Premiership Rugby’s six broadcasted games on host broadcaster TNT Sports and streaming home discovery+, as well a free-to-air coverage on ITV4 drew an audience of 1.8 million.

The Premiership Rugby season kicked off in October, with live coverage on TNT Sports and games live-streamed on sister platform discovery+. In a deal with the free-to air broadcaster, four matches were also shown on ITV and the final aired on ITV4.

The rugby league attracted its biggest TV audience of the season, following the Bath vs Harlequins game reaching 247,000 viewers and later with Northampton Saints’ defat over the Sale Sharks, pulling in 259,000 viewers. It beats the Premiership Rugby’s record of highest regular season audience on TNT Sports/BT Sport since round 13 of the 2021/22 campaign.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief executive officer of Premiership Rugby, said: “To break attendance and broadcast records during our blockbuster festive fixtures shows just how passionate and dedicated our Gallagher Premiership Rugby fans are. It’s great to see supporters turning up in big numbers – and the impressive figures for both TNT Sports and ITV show that this season continues to produce unmissable entertainment.”

He added, “So these impressive numbers are just the start for Premiership Rugby and our clubs as we look to break more records in the second half of the campaign. Our social audiences continue to grow and with impressions of just under 11 million for Round 10 – up 30 per cent – as our digital platforms continue to highlight all of the drama.”