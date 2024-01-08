MSG and YES Network join forces to launch sport streaming tech outfit

Sports media outfit MSG Networks has tied with regional sports provider YES Network to form a joint sport streaming technology joint venture for YES App and MSG+.

The sports streaming tech company Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME) will provide turn-key digital content distribution services, including platform technology, operational support and data analytics to third parties. It will leverage the combined technical and operational expertise of both companies.

MSG+ features exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

While, YES Network has the exclusive regional media rights of sports teams New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, with content live streamed on the YES App. The platform which launched in 2021 also delivers personalised content, game highlights, and app-exclusive original sports and lifestyle programming.

The company said GAME’s services will be run by an expert staff experienced in live sports streaming. Streaming products will be customisable and capable of delivering locally branded customer experiences, catering to each client.

“As we continue to capitalize on the momentum created by YES’ award-winning digital offerings, we look forward to collaborating with MSG Networks to further elevate the fan experience,” said Jon Litner, CEO of the YES Network. “With the launch of GAME, we are excited to develop new product offerings, and premium features and functionality, to serve audiences like never before, while also providing a scalable tech solution for third-party content owners seeking to deliver state-of-the-art streaming experiences to their customers.”

Andrea Greenberg, president and chief executive officer of MSG Networks, said: “This joint venture with YES will combine the streaming expertise of two of the largest regional sports networks in the country. With the formation of GAME, we seek to marry our collective insight, expertise and best-in-class technology not only to explore enhancements to our own products, but also to offer other networks, teams and sports properties an efficient way to launch a state-of-the-art streaming service”.