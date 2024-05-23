Sky hires ex-WBD exec Priya Dogra to head advertising drive

Comcast-owned European pay TV operator Sky has hired former Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) exec Priya Dogra to a new role overseeing its advertising efforts.

Dogra will become chief advertising & new revenue officer at Sky from June and will be responsible for the company’s advertising sales division, working closely with Brett Aumuller, managing director of Sky Media, who will report to her.

She will also focus on developing non subscription revenue streams for Sky, reporting into chief business officer Nick Herm, with a dotted line to CEO Dana Strong.

The Comcast-owned firm, which is shifting from satellite to IP television, said Dogra would lead her team “through an exciting period of innovation and growth” in its bid to extend digital products.

The UK-based company, which also operates across Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, recently launched new sports offer Sky Sports+ in the UK as part of an expanded digital push.

Herm said: “Priya brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience in the media industry, and her proven track record of success, partnered with our history of innovation will be integral to driving growth areas for Sky, as we continue to connect our customers to more of what they love.”

Dogra added that she was focused on “driving future innovation”, adding that she was “looking forward to collaborating with our many partners on delivering innovative brand solutions and driving monetisation across linear and digital video.”

The appointment comes nine months since Dogra left WBD, where she was most recently its president & MD for EMEA.

She took up the role following the $43bn merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022, with a remit across all WBD operations in the EMEA region from her London base.

Dogra was also responsible for integrating and operating the Discovery and WarnerMedia International divisions across the region, and took on James Gibbons‘ remit for the UK and Ireland. Following her exit, the EMEA division now reports directly to WBD international chief Gerhard Zeiler, with Dogra’s former role disbanded.

Zeiler had worked with Dogra for more than a decade, initially at Turner, before becoming head of mergers & acquisitions for Time Warner and head of strategy & corporate development for WarnerMedia.