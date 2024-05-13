Netflix reportedly mulling Christmas Day NFL tie-up

Netflix is reportedly mulling a tie-up with the US NFL that would allow it to stream some Christmas Day football games on its platform.

Reports that the streamer may be mulling the distribution of a limited amount of live American football came first from CBS Sports Network radio broadcaster boomer Esiason, and were re-reported by news outlet Puck, citing its own unnamed sources.

Both reports suggested that the NFL’s decision to delay the release of its schedule until May 15 could be tied in with negotiations to release some matches to Netflix. The football body last week delayed the decision until May 15.

Esiason’s suggestion was that Netflix is looking to a tie-up with the NFL that would allow it to air some games on Christmas day, in keeping with its softly-softly approach to incorporating sports into its wider offering.

If a deal is struck it would significantly add to the roster of Netflix sports-related content, but there is no sign that Netflix is adopting a less than cautious approach to live events.

The streamer has recently dipped a toe in live sports, but with a distinct ‘entertainment’ focus. Most recently, it signed up for a heavyweight boxing event headlined by social media star Jake Paul and boxing veteran Mike Tyson, having kicked of its ‘sports’ coverage with The Netflix Cup, a celebrity golfing event featuring athletes from its sports-themed shows Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

NFL rights are currently split between Fox, Paramount, NBC and Google.