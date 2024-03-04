North American OTT revenue to climb to $100bn by 2029

North American OTT revenue is it expected to soar to $100 billion in 2029, according to Digital TV Research’s latest report.

OTT revenue will grow by $19 billion from $81 billion in 2023 in the next six years, predicts the market research firm.

According to its findings, the US will contribute $16 billion from the $19 billion additional revenues and will hit $92 billion in 2029. Canada will supply the rest of the $3 billion.

North American AVOD revenues will increase from $17 billion in 2023 to $25 billion in 2029, reveals the company. Whilst, SVOD revenues will grow by $10 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $67 billion.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Despite being the most mature OTT market by some distance, the US OTT sector continues to grow as cord-cutting show few signs of abating. The US is unique, given the poor state of the pay TV market and the wide OTT choice.”