Intelsat, Sony Pictures Networks India extend partnership

Sony Pictures Networks India has renewed its partnership with satellite operator Intelsat to deliver its content to millions of viewers across Asia-Pacific, including Southeast Asia.

Intelsat will continue to distribute Sony Pictures Networks India’s 26 channels that reaches over 700 million viewers, according to the company.

For over two decades, Sony Pictures Networks India has relied on Intelsat’s satellite infrastructure for the transmission of Indian content to viewers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Intelsat said it will provide reliable signal delivery, even to remote areas, high uptime and signal quality, as well as in-orbit protections against interference.

Satellite company SES acquired Intelsat in April 2024 in a US$3.1 billion deal. SES and Intelsat will combine to form a large European-based satellite player. The pair said that the combination will create a stronger multi-orbit operator with greater coverage, improved resiliency, expanded solutions, enhanced resources to profitably invest in innovation, and benefit from the collective talent, expertise, and track record of both companies.

Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president, Intelsat, said: “Sony Pictures Networks India extending its partnership with Intelsat, is testimony to the robustness and reliability of our integrated satellite communication system in an ever-changing world. This contract renewal reflects our shared vision of leveraging advanced satellite technology to drive innovation and enhance connectivity experiences for consumers across Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.”