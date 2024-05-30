ZDF partners with smartclip for audience measurement data

German public broadcaster ZDF is leveraging smartclip’s technology for the digital measurement and audience analysis of its channels.

The broadcaster will gather data from smartclip for its main channel, ZDF, as well as for the special interest channels ZDFneo and ZDFinfo.

According to RTL Group’s adtech development unit, measurement by smartclip will enable ZDF to determine usage data, including how many TV sets are tuned in, when and for how long, and to which content.

The data provides a basis for programme selection and planning, with regional viewing differences also able to be identified.

The measurement takes place in real-time to determine the performance of channels and the performance of individual formats in a much more granular way than before, says the company.

Dr. Florian Kumb, SVP programming at ZDF, said: “For us, the measurement options by smartclip provide high value as they deliver comprehensive real-time updates on changing viewer needs and preferences. The measurement gives us the opportunity to understand our users even better in order to provide them with an excellent offer across all distribution channels – and thus to be a ZDF for everyone.”

Thomas Servatius, Co-CEO at smartclip, said: “We always focus on the requirements of our broadcaster partners, as they are a fundamental prerequisite for our data protection-compliant, fully anonymised, cross-market technology solutions. We are delighted that our monitoring solution, which allows various metrics to be arranged and filtered according to customer-specific requirements, has also convinced ZDF. Each new partner motivates us to further expand our technology leadership in the broadcaster sector for Europe.”