WSC Sports launches new AI products to drive fan engagement

AI-powered sports technology company WSC Sports is introducing three new solutions to its product suite tocuses on enhancing user engagement, with personalised content, formats, and viewing channels.

WSC Sports’ Around The Game product expands the company’s AI capabilities across in-game content with indexing and automating every aspect of the game, including fan reactions, player arrivals, sponsor logos, interviews, press conferences, and studio shows.

According to the company, Around The Game will enable its clients to centralise all assets in one platform, easily search for and identify interesting storylines and automatically curates fan content.

The In-App Stories product allows customers to insert a vertical video experience within owned and operated digital platforms, where fans can engage with content in a similar way to popular social media platforms, said the company. Organisations will be able to automate the creation and delivery of vertical content in formats such as stories, vertical swipeable video feeds, polls, and quizzes,

While, the Discovery Network product increases rights holders’ content exposure by reaching fans on pre-agreed third-party sports properties to further expand monetisation opportunities. WSC Sports said the product gives rights holders full control to manage content distribution, generate exposure, drive traffic, and maximise monetisation opportunities.

Daniel Shichman, CEO and co-founder of WSC Sports: “We see a future where sports fans get only the content they want – content that is of personal interest to them, content that our technology helps them discover, and content that will deepen relationships between fans and sports entities on a one-to-one level. With the launch of three new solutions, the inspiration for our new tagline, ‘Fuel the Fandom,’ we are transitioning to a full AI content solution, helping our clients provide the best personalised content experience to sports fans across all platforms while generating new revenue streams.”