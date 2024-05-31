Malaysia’s Astro partners with Amagi and AWS

Media and entertainment company, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), has partnered with cloud-based SaaS technology provider Amagi and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In partnership with Amagi, Astri will modernise its systems and infrastructure for the playout and origination of its existing linear channels and playout disaster recovery capabilities and transitioning them to AWS, says the company,

According to Amagi, the playout deployment will help Astro optimise media operations, enhance business agility, increase service resilience, and mitigate the risks of maintaining legacy systems.

Astro will also implement Amagi’s flagship products on AWS: the Amagi Cloudport channel playout platform and the Amagi Monitoring solution.

Amagi and Astro launched broadcast station playout origination on AWS for the first channels and disaster recovery services this month.

The tech outfit said it will continue to work closely with Astro to scale and evolve its Amagi Cloudport solution.

Mauro Di Pietro Paolo, chief technology officer at Astro said, “At Astro, we needed a playout platform that would align with our vision for transformation in our broadcast and media operations, have in-built disaster recovery capabilities, and provide a modernisation path for our end-of-life on-premises systems. We’ve selected Amagi because of their proven track record of deploying playout systems on AWS and have demonstrated their ability to be a transformational platform.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi said, “By leveraging our cloud-native solutions built on AWS’s global infrastructure, we can provide Astro with a scalable, secure, and cost-effective playout platform to support their current and future needs. This collaboration also demonstrates our commitment to empowering media companies with cutting-edge cloud technology and best-in-class service.”