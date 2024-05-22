Comcast launches StreamSaver bundle for US$15 a month

Comcast is to launch its StreamSaver bundle incorporating Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ for US Xfinity internet and TV customers next week for the heavily discounted price of US$15 a month, with no annual contracts.

That price implies a saving of close to 30% on individual annual subscriptions, or about US$100 a year.

Comcast is also offering StreamSaver bundled with Now TV, its low-cost TV streaming option, for US$30 a month. The Now StreamSaver bundle offers the three streaming apps together with over 40 linear TV channels including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, Today All Day and Xumo Movies.

The apps are already integrated into Comcast’s X1, Xumo Stream Box and Flex devices. Customers can also access the StreamSaver apps everywhere on streaming devices including Apple TV and other connected TVs and devices.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of connectivity and platforms at Comcast Cable.

“StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

Comcast’s plans for the StreamSaver bundle were first revealed buy Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at a recent MoffettNathanson conference.

The move to launch what appears to be a compellingly priced offering combining three of the most popular streaming services in the US followed Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney’s announcement that they were tying up to bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max at a discount.