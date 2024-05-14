Moonbug hires Ashley Maidy to lead consumer product business

Candle Media kids entertainment company, Moonbug Entertainment, has hired Ashley Maidy in the new role – managing director of consumer products.

Maidy joins from Riot Games, where she served as global head of consumer products. At Moonbug she will be responsible for expanding the company’s consumer products business, connecting licensing and retail partners to its brands such as viral kids hit CoComelon and Blippi.

She will also be tasked with leading the company’s consumer products team, developing product strategies for Moonbug brands across consumer goods, publishing, live events and experiences.

During her time at Riot Games, Maidy oversaw the manufacturing, licensing, e-commerce, and esports event merchandising sales for video ga,es League of Legends, Valorant, and the Netflix series Arcane.

Prior to that, she spent nine years at Activision Blizzard, where she led the company’s licensing and partnerships for video games Call of Duty, Skylanders, Candy Crush, and other franchises.

The exec has also held previous roles at Fox Family Worldwide and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Commenting on her appointment, Maidy said: “What makes Moonbug shows like CoComelon and Blippi so special is their ability to inspire kids to learn and grow while having fun. Millions of families around the world have fallen in love with these stories and characters, resulting in passionate fandoms. I’m thrilled to bring my expertise building franchises to Moonbug, connecting more families to these brands through toys, apparel, books, and more.”

She will report to René Rechtman, founder and CEO of MoonbugEntertainment, who said, “consumer products are instrumental to how we engage with fans, as more and more families want to bring the Moonbug stories and characters they love into their daily lives.

Rechtman added, “Ashley understands how to build deeper connections with fans. It shows in her track record of building global franchises for some of the most iconic games and movies in the past two decades. Her vision and expertise will bring our consumer products offering to the next level.”