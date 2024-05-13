Indian streamer JioCinema launches Anime hub

Viacom18-owned Indian streaming service, JioCinema, is introducing a dedicated Anime hub on the platform, as it expands its Anime content offering.

Members of the recently launched ad-free JioCinema Premium plan will have unlimited access to the Anime Hub.

The JioCinema Premium which is priced at Rs.29 per month, debuted last month. The offering includes ad-free viewing, 4K picture quality and off-line viewing options.

Among JioCinema’s new slate of Anime titles include, Spy X Family, Assassination Classroom, Tokyou Revengers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Welcome to the Elite, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and The Junji Ito Maniac, as well as the fourth season of the Demon Slayer.

The streamer said the new Anime hub, aims to cater to the growing Anime fan community in India. Other titles include Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Familiar of Zero, Goblin Slayer, and In/Spectre.

Commenting on the launch, a JioCinema Spokesperson said, “JioCinema Premium’s consumer-first approach has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our latest offering, Anime Hub offers a world of content that will keep anime fans entertained. From simulcast real-time global releases to hundreds of hours of top Anime titles, we are confident that JioCinema’s Anime Hub will grow to become a destination of choice for anime fans in India.”

JioCinema Premium members have access to exclusive series, films and kids & TV entertainment. The streamer also introduced its new JioCinema’s dedicated Kids and Family offering tailored for young audiences in November.