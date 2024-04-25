India’s JioCinema launches ad-free premium plan 

Indian streaming service JioCinema has introduced an ad-free premium subscription offering.

The JioCinema Premium is priced at Rs.29 per month which includes ad-free viewing, 4K picture quality and off-line viewing options.

Premium members will have access to exclusive series, films and kids & TV entertainment, available on any device, as well as Connected TVs. Sports content including the ongoing Indian Premier League will continue to be available for free as part of JioCinema’s ad-supported offering.

The move comes following the launch of JioCinema’s dedicated Kids and Family offering tailored for young audiences in November.

Among the available titles via the JioCinema Premium offering includes Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, Oppenheimer, Barbie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi language, along with JioCinema original series.

In addition, premium members will get early access to content from Colors, Nickelodeon and the entire Colors suite of local language channels, with series now being made available for members before TX. More than 20 TV channels from the Viacom18 Network will be available to stream.

Speaking on the launch of JioCinema Premium, Kiran Mani, CEO, Viacom18 Digital said: “Creating and building an entertainment ecosystem with a product that is made for every Indian household, is not just a business strategy, but a vision to empower our country and users with an unmatched entertainment experience. JioCinema Premium aims to redefine the narrative of premium entertainment for every Indian while building a daily viewing habit.”

He added, “The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment. With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India.”