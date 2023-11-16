JioCinema launches dedicated Kids and Family offering

Indian streamer JioCinema has launched a dedicated Kids and Family offering.

With around 3,000 hours of content, the platform will cater to young audiences across Tiny Tots, Kids, Pre-teens and will also house content for the family.

The streamer said its offering would be India’s single largest destination for Kids’ entertainment with over 100 top Toon franchises, and 300 series and movies spanning DIY, comedy, adventure, and action genres. Content will be available in at least five Indian languages.

JioCinema brings an offering of kids’ network content from parent Viacom18 including Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki and the BhootBandhus, The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj, Kanha – MorpankhSamrat, among others.

The offering also includes global series such as Harry Potter, Transformers, HBO Storybook musical, The Looney Tunes Show, Super Mario Bros, Justice League War World, Garfield, Tin Tin, Trollstopia, Zig & Shark, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, and movies like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Teen Titans Go, Polar Express, Lego Ninjago, The Flintstones, Boss Baby, and more, JioCinema has strategic partnerships in place with local and global studios including Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokémon Company & Animaccord, among others.

JioCinema said it would include a Kids and Family profile in every account, granting children access to only age- appropriate content, with parental control features in place.

Headlining the rollout of the kids and family slate is the Pokemaniafestival built around the Japanese Pokémon franchise. As the exclusive home to over 1,000 episodes and 21 movies, JioCinema will air a brand-new season unveiled every Thursday, starting today, with Season 12.

JioCinema spokesperson said, “At JioCinema, we are deeply committed to building a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs. Our newly added Kids and Familycategory will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich familyconsumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers’’.