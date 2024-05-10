DAZN in boxing deal with WBC

Sports streamer DAZN has announced a partnership with the World Boxing Council (WBC) that it says will provide access to premium content, fights, and events while bolstering the growth of the sport worldwide.

The multi-year partnership will bring exclusive interviews, original documentaries, behind the scenes content and live events (including conventions and rankings updates) to the DAZN platform, according to the streamer.

The additional content will be available to fans from today, joining existing boxing and other combat sports coverage.

Mauricio Sulaimán, President of the WBC, said: “The WBC is thrilled with this unique opportunity to bring fight fans the so many stories that boxing provides worldwide, every fighter story is a script for Hollywood and through the WBC Zone in DAZN intimate and exciting programming will be available for all to enjoy as well as events, fight cards, tutorials and an endless array of exclusive content”.

Pete Oliver, CEO Growth Markets, DAZN, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed World Boxing Council to deliver unparalleled boxing content to fans everywhere. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and immersive boxing experience on DAZN. Together with the WBC, we look forward to shaping the future of the sport and inspiring the next generation of boxing enthusiasts.”