StarHub secures NBA Singapore rights

Singapore operator StarHub has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2023-24 NBA season in Singapore.

From 17 April, the season will kickstart with the Play-In games, through to the NBA finals in June.

Basketball fans will be able to view season games via StarHub’s Sports+ offering. Following the Play-in games, the playoffs will commence on 20 April, and NBA Conference semifinals on 7 May, with the Finals concluding the season on 6 June.

With StarHub TV+, fans will also be able to catch the games on multiple devices, access on-demand highlights, and rewind to watch key moments, according to the operator.

The NBA is available to all Sports+ pass customers from S$25.46/month, or S$45.83/month without a contract. Customers can catch games from the 2023-24 NBA season on Hub Sports 2, Channel 202.

Two new Sports bundles are also available for customers to complete their sports viewing experience on StarHub TV+ from S$45/month. These come with premium sports content such as the Premier League, complete Sports+ pass, as well as a complimentary TV+ PRO box with Bang & Olufsen speakers.