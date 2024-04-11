MediaKind powers New Zealand’s TVNZ sports streamer launch

Media technology firm MediaKind in collaboration with technology partners Qvest and Qibb, powered the launch of Television New Zealand’s (TVNZ) new sports streaming service within their TVNZ+ platform.

TVNZ’s has acquired a number of major sporting events rights, leading to the creation of its new fully cloud-based OTT live-streaming platform.

TVNZ+’s sports streamer has tapped MediaKind’s streaming technology, Qvest’s expertise in systems integration, and Qibb’s cloud-native orchestration software solution. It enables TVNZ to seamlessly scale complete workflows for multiple sports events in parallel with minimal user interventions, says the company.

MediaKind provided TVNZ with Aquila Cloud, an advanced cloud-agnostic streaming solution. According to the tech company, Aquila Cloud is recognised for its ease of deployment within MediaKind’s existing AWS account.

In partnership with Qibb, MediaKind integrated its APIs to offer enhanced orchestration services that aims to enable TVNZ to better manage its streaming service.

The company claims this automation significantly reduces the risk of human error or misconfiguration during crucial events, as the entire solution adheres to a consistent, pre-defined, and tested configuration that requires nothing more than a start API call.

Jean-Louis Acafrao, TVNZ’s GM Technology said: “The partnership between MediaKind, Qvest, and Qibb has enabled us to launch a new sports streaming service in our TVNZ+ platform that delivers for our business and meets our audience’s high expectations when it comes to consuming quality sports contents. The solution implemented in collaboration with MediaKind, Qvest, and Qibb proved exceptionally efficient, adaptable, and, above all, centered around our viewers’ needs.”

Boris Felts, chief product officer, MediaKind, added: “The many benefits of our Aquila Cloud solution, together with seamless API integration and support from our key partners Qvest and Qibb, enables TVNZ to scale and manage live streaming events with an adaptable and cloud-based platform. This achievement showcases the immense potential that can emerge when industry leaders unite to address complex challenges. We’re excited to have set a new industry benchmark with the launch of TVNZ’s innovative streaming service.”